How to watch UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus via live online stream

UFC Fight Night continues its road tour and comes to you live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 26th. The seven-bout preliminary card and the six-fight main card will both be available on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET while the main card is slated to get going at 7:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will feature No. 4 Curtis Blaydes taking on No. 9 Chirs Daukaus in a heavyweight fight. Blaydes is the -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook which makes Chris Daukaus the underdog with +300 odds.

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.