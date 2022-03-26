What time does UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus main card start?

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 26th with a stacked 13-match event. The seven-bout preliminary card and the six-fight main card will both be available on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET while the main card is slated to get going at 7:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will feature No. 4 Curtis Blaydes taking on No. 9 Chirs Daukaus in a heavyweight fight.

Blaydes enters with a 15-3 professional fighting record. He lost to Derrick Lewis in February of 2021 but was able to get back into the win column in his last bout. He secured the unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in September of 2021. He heads into this fight as the -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daukaus had his struggles against Lewis as well and is coming off a first-round knockout loss to him in December of 2021. Before that, Daukaus had won 10 of his last 11 fights. He will look to get back into the win column in this one, but he isn’t expected to as he is the underdog with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus for Saturday, March 26.

Main card, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

No. 4 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 6 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

No. 7 Joanne Wood vs. No. 9 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

No. 2 Askar Askarov vs. No. 6 Kai Kara-France, flyweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik, heavyweight

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

No. 9 Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin, welterweight

No. 9 Sara McMann vs. No. 12 Karol Rosa, women’s bantamweight

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa, bantamweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight

No. 4 Jennifer Maia vs. No. 13 Manon Fiorit, women’s flyweight

No. 7 Matheus Nicolau vs. No. 10 David Dvorak, flyweight

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza, featherweight