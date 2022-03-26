Full card for UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Fight Night continues its road tour and comes to you live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 26th. The seven-bout preliminary card and the six-fight main card will both be available on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET while the main card is slated to get going at 7:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will feature No. 4 Curtis Blaydes taking on No. 9 Chirs Daukaus in a heavyweight fight. Blaydes is the -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook which makes Chris Daukaus the underdog with +300 odds.

The preliminary card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET.

While there aren’t any title fights on this card, there are a number of fights that will have future title implications on both the main and preliminary cards. For the prelims, if Jennifer Maia can get the win over Manon Fiorit, she could be headed for a date with Valentina Shevchenko by the end of the year.

On the main card, Askar Askarov is second in line for a shot at Deiveson Figueiredo for a shot at his flyweight belt. With a win over Kai Kara-France, he would likely move into the No. 1 Contender’s spot and the main event at a future UFC PPV.

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

No. 4 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 6 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

No. 7 Joanne Wood vs. No. 9 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

No. 2 Askar Askarov vs. No. 6 Kai Kara-France, flyweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik, heavyweight

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

No. 9 Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin, welterweight

No. 9 Sara McMann vs. No. 12 Karol Rosa, women’s bantamweight

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa, bantamweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight

No. 4 Jennifer Maia vs. No. 13 Manon Fiorit, women’s flyweight

No. 7 Matheus Nicolau vs. No. 10 David Dvorak, flyweight

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza, featherweight