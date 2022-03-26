Nate Diaz asks to be released from UFC contract on Twitter

The always interesting Nate Diaz is making noise again, this time not for fighting, but instead for asking to be able to fight somewhere else (in a slightly NSFW fashion, of course).

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

‍♀️ ‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

The welterweight has always been able to draw media attention and a crowd that belies his actual success in the cage. At age 36 Diaz is 20-13 as an MMA professional with 16 stoppages. He hasn’t won an MMA encounter since beating Anthony Pettis in August of 2019. While he did choke out Conor McGregor in March of 2016, he then lost the rematch five months later.

Diaz hasn’t fought since June 12th of last year, where he lost to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. He hasn’t fought for a title since December of 2012, where he also lost by unanimous decision to Benson Henderson. He does not appear in the UFC rankings.

If Dana White is going to lose a fighter that is somewhat of a box office draw, it would appear Diaz is someone that wouldn’t be the worst release to the bottom line. We’ll see if the UFC President complies.