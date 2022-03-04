Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results

UFC 272 gets underway Saturday, March 5th at 6:00 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. ET on Friday, March 4th. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal squaring off in a welterweight match. The co-feature of the night will see Rafael Dos Anjos battle Renato Moicano in an impromptu catchweight bout.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: #1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight

#1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, catch weight

#10 Edson Barboza vs. #11 Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

#3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #4 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+