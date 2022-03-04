 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 272 weigh-in: Start time, live stream, results for championship card

We discuss when the weigh-in will be for UFC 272 airing on Saturday, March 5.

By TeddyRicketson

UFC 272 comes to you live on Saturday, March 5th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early prelim card is set to get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+. The prelim card follows that and is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and it will be on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main card of the night is tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and is only available on PPV.

The card is topped by a welterweight showdown of contenders when top-ranked Colby Covington faces sixth-ranked Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters lost to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman last year and both have two losses to the champ on their records. Covington is a -330 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Every UFC event features a weigh-in event that ensures that each competitor makes the respective weight for their divisions. The weigh-ins for UFC 272 will take place on Friday, March 4th. The event will air on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch and it begins at 11:50 a.m. ET.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

  • Main event: #1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight
  • Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, catch weight
  • #10 Edson Barboza vs. #11 Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • #3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #4 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight
  • Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, featherweight
  • #13 Tim Elliott vs. #15 Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight
  • Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweight

