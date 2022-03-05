 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch UFC 272 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

We go over how to watch the UFC 272 online via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Jorge Masvidal of the United States holds his hands up against Kamaru Usman of Nigera during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UFC 272 is set to get going on Saturday, March 5th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

  • Main event: #1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight
  • Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, catch weight
  • #10 Edson Barboza vs. #11 Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • #3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #4 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight
  • Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, featherweight
  • #13 Tim Elliott vs. #15 Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight
  • Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweight

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal fight to close it out. The main event is expected to start around 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the matches preceding it.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 272 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 272 will be live streamed on ESPN+ and are free for those that have a subscription. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 272 will air on ESPN and ESPN+ and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

More From DraftKings Nation