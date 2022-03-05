How to watch UFC 272 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 272 is set to get going on Saturday, March 5th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: #1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight

#1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, catch weight

#10 Edson Barboza vs. #11 Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

#3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #4 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, featherweight

#13 Tim Elliott vs. #15 Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweight

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal fight to close it out. The main event is expected to start around 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the matches preceding it.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 272 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 272 will be live streamed on ESPN+ and are free for those that have a subscription. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 272 will air on ESPN and ESPN+ and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.