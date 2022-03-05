Full card for UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. While no titles are on the line at the PPV, it will set up future matches and the 13 scheduled fights should still be a lot of fun to watch. The main event of the PPV is a welterweight matchup between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal. The main card will start around 10:00 p.m. ET and the main event is tentatively scheduled for 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the timing of the undercard.

The early preliminary card consists of four fights and starts at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up also with four fights and it should start around 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV and will feature five matches.

While the main event is going to draw some eyes, another highlight on the main card sees veteran Edson Barboza taking on Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout. They are neck and neck in the rankings, but Dos Anjos has a 22-10 professional fighting record to Mitchell’s 14-1 record. Mitchell could add a big statement win to his resume if he picks up the victory this weekend and if Dos Anjos wants another title shot in his career, he needs to stop Mitchell’s momentum in its tracks.

On the preliminary card, the women’s strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan features two fighters ranked in the top-five of their division. A win in this big match would likely factor into a title opportunity in the coming year. Odds for this matchup and the rest of the card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: #1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight

#1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, catch weight

#10 Edson Barboza vs. #11 Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

#3 Marina Rodriguez vs. #4 Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+