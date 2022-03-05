What time the UFC 272 main card starts on Saturday

UFC 272 comes to you live on Saturday, March 5th from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV begins with an early preliminary card that consists of four matches at 6:00 p.m. ET. and a preliminary card follows with four matches of its own and starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card features five fights and should get started at 10:00 p.m. ET. The main event is a welterweight matchup between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal and it will tentatively get scheduled to start at 12:15 a.m., but it depends on the pacing of the matches preceding it.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event: #1 Colby Covington vs. #6 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight

#10 Edson Barboza vs. #11 Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

UFC 272 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

