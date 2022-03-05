Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey: Fight time, how to watch UFC 272 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 272 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday, where you can watch Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey in a lightweight bout.

Turner enters with an 11-5 record in his short professional career. The 26-year-old is making an early impact and the future looks bright for him. He enters on a three-match win streak. Most recently, he was able to secure the submission victory in the first round against Uros Medic in September of 2021. Over his last three wins, he has two submission victories and a second-round knockout. He is the slight favorite with -155 odds.

Mullarkey helps round out this matchup that showcases the future of the lightweight division. The 27-year-old enters with a 14-4 record and has won his last two matches. He lost his first two matches in the UFC, but something has seemed to click as he has come off back-to-back early knockout wins. Most recently, he was victorious over Devonte Smith in October of 2021 with a second-round knockout. He is the slight underdog with +135 odds.

How to watch Turner vs. Mullarkey

Date: Saturday, March 5th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Turner: -155

Mullarkey: +135

Splits: 65% of handle, 49% of bets on Jalin Turner

The majority of the bets placed are barely going Mullarkey’s way, but the money is following Turner. Each of these fighters has had three submission victories in their fighting careers. Since coming to the UFC, Turner has found success with his submission holds, while Mullarkey is picking up victories by way of knockouts. This is going to be one of the closest fights on the card and it is neck-and-neck trying to decide who has the edge here. My gut is telling me Turner, so that would be who I would go with.

