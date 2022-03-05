Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova: Fight time, how to watch UFC 272 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 272 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday, where you can watch Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova in a women’s flyweight bout.

Moroz enters with a professional fighting record of 10-3. She is on a two-fight win streak and looks to keep that momentum after a long hiatus from fighting. Her most recent fight was a unanimous decision victory against Mayra Bueno Silva way back in March of 2020. Her most recent fight before that was in March of 2019 so she may have some rust to shake off. She is the slight underdog with +160 odds.

Agapova enters with a record of 10-2. The difference between her record and Moroz other than one fewer loss, is that Agapova is only 24-years-old. Most recently, she got the third-round submission victory over Sabina Mazo in October of 2021. This will be her fourth match in the UFC so far and a win would help her rise up the ranks in the new year. She is the slight favorite with -190 odds.

How to watch Moroz vs. Agapova

Date: Saturday, March 5th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Moroz: +160

Agapova: -190

Splits: 68% of handle, 80% of bets on Mariya Agapova

Agapova is catching the eye of the public. The 24-year-old is only going to be competing in her third UFC match, but she is the favorite to win. She responded to the second loss of her young career with a third-round submission victory over Sabina Mazo. The last seven fights that Moroz has competed in have ended in some form of a decision. Meanwhile, Agapova hasn’t reached a decision outcome in her last five fights. Agapova for the win!

