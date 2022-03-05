How to watch Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 via live online stream

UFC 272 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5 and will be highlighted by Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal duking it out at welterweight.

Covington enters with a 16-3 record while Masvidal enters with a 35-15 record. Both of these fighters have had their recent struggles against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. For Covington, he took losses to Usman in November of 2021 and December of 2019. Masvidal also has back-to-back losses to Usman in April of 2021 and July of 2020. Covington and Masvidal haven’t faced off yet, but when they meet for the first time this weekend the win will likely have that competitor going on to face Usman again in the future.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Covington is the favorite with -335 odds. This makes Masvidal the underdog with +260 odds.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m with both being streamed on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 272 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.