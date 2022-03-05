Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 272 fight via live stream

UFC 272 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Also notable on the main card is a catchweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano. Rafael Fiziev was originally scheduled for the fight but withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19 which caused the bout to initially be listed as “catch weight” with both fighters hitting the agreed-upon 160-pound limit.

The 37-year-old dos Anjos enters with a 30-13 record in his career. We haven’t seen dos Anjos in a match since he took on Paul Felder in November of 2020. He was able to come away with the split decision victory in a fight that went the distance. The win helped him come off a two-match losing streak and he has had his last three fights go the distance. At the time of this writing, dos Anjos is the favorite with -165 odds.

Moicano is 16-4-1 in his career so far. This is going to be the fastest turnaround time between fights for him as he is filling in for Fiziev who had to pull out. Moicano last fought on February 12th, 2022 and got the submission victory over Alexander Hernandez. Moicano’s last five wins have all come by way of submission. He has somewhat of a glass chin though as his last three losses have all been knockouts and he hasn’t ever knocked out his opponent. The lack of rest could be a factor, but he is the slight underdog with +145 odds at the time of this writing.

How to watch dos Anjos vs. Moicano

Date: Saturday, March 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

dos Anjos: -165

Moicano: +145

Splits: 62% of handle, 60% of bets on Rafael dos Anjos

This should be no surprise. Nothing against Moicano, but dos Anjos has had nearly five months to prepare since his last bout. Moicano was victorious in his last match, but it came three weeks ago at UFC 271. He hasn’t had much time to recover and prepare since he is filling in for a competitor who tested positive for Covid-19. Moicano’s submission skills won’t skew the fight in his favor as dos Anjos is just as talented in that department. I’m surprised there isn’t a bigger discrepancy in the numbers so I’m going dos Anjos.

