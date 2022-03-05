Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 272 fight via live stream

UFC 272 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between #10 Edson Barboza and #11 Bryce Mitchell.

In a classic veteran vs. youth matchup, Barboza is the veteran entering with a 22-10 professional fighting record. He last fought in August of 2021 in a match against Giga Chikadze. Barboza took the third-round knockout loss which ended a two-match win streak he was on. Barboza enters as the slight underdog with +145 odds.

The 27-year-old Mitchell enters with a 14-1 record. The submission specialist has won nine of his fights by submissions and his lone loss was also to submission back in 2018. Most recently, he took on Andre Fili in October of 2020 and we haven’t seen him back in the ring since. His last two victories before this extended hiatus have been by unanimous decision. He is the slight favorite with -165 odds so it seems that sportsbooks are expecting him to get back to his submission ways.

How to watch Barboza vs. Mitchell

Date: Saturday, March 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Barboza: +145

Mitchell: -165

Splits: 50% of handle, 58% of bets on Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell has yet to lose since coming to the UFC. Sure, this probably jinxed him but for someone that would instantly blend into a crowd, Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell has made quite the impact in a short span of time. Mitchell is a submission specialist and hasn’t had any of his 15 career fights end in a knockout. If he can neutralize the striking power of Barboza, the public will be right on here and Mitchell should come away with yet another victory.

