Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 272 fight via live stream

UFC 272 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira.

Holland enters with a 21-7 record for his career. He had a rough 2021 though as he took two losses and then had a fight ended in a no contest to end the year against Kyle Daukaus. An inadvertent headbutt stopped the fight in its tracks and the match was ruled a no contest. 2020 saw Holland total five victories and he looks to get off to a hot start in 2022. He is the favorite in this fight with -335 odds.

The 34-year-old Brazilian Oliveira heads into this matchup with a 21-11-1 record. He has fallen on a tough stretch of matchups and he is on a three-match losing streak. Most recently, in October of 2021, he took a unanimous decision loss to Niko Price. Oliveira hasn’t had his hand raised in a victory since July of 2020 and it seems that sportsbooks don’t expect that to change this weekend as he is the underdog with +260 odds.

How to watch Holland vs. Oliveira

Date: Saturday, March 5th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Holland: -335

Oliveira: +260

Splits: 93% of handle, 92% of bets on Kevin Holland

This is the most one-sided fight on the entire card when it comes to the splits. Both of these fighters enter on losing streaks, but the public thinks that Holland is better prepped for this matchup. Neither has won since 2020, but Holland was looking better until the inadvertent headbutt that caused the draw in his last match. In Oliveira’s last eight fights dating back to 2018, he has a record of 2-6. He is in need of a big win to get some momentum back, but it doesn’t appear that he will be getting that at this PPV.

