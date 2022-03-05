Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 272 fight via live stream

UFC 272 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Serghei Spivac and Greg Hardy that will kick off the action of the main card.

Spivac enters this fight with a 13-3 record in his professional fighting career. He had a nice three-match win streak going until he matched up with Tom Aspinall in September 2021. In that match, Spivac took the first-round loss by way of knockout. He will look to get back into the win column and start-up new momentum for 2022. Spivac is the favorite with -200 odds.

Hardy, the former NFL player, enters with a 7-4 record in his young fighting career. The 33-year-old does enter on a two-match losing streak so he is also looking to turn things around. Most recently, he matched up with Tai Tuivasa in July of 2021 and suffered a knockout loss just 1:07 into the first round. Hardy is the slight underdog with +170 odds.

How to watch Spivac vs. Hardy

Date: Saturday, March 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Spivac: -200

Hardy: +170

Splits: 75% of handle, 63% of bets on Greg Hardy

The former Kraken is catching the eye of the public heading into his heavyweight matchup this weekend. It comes a little bit as a surprise as Hardy has dropped both of his most recent matches getting knocked out in both of them. Spivac was knocked out in his last match, but he totaled two wins in 2021. Hardy is a heavy striker while Spivac is a submission specialist with knockout ability. Even though the public is heading Hardy’s way in the bets, I think Spivac could pick up the upset.

