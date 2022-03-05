What time is the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 272?

UFC 272 culminated with a five-bout main card that is highlighted by #1 Colby Covington taking on #6 Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout. The event will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th.

Covington enters with a 16-3 record while Masvidal enters with a 35-15 record. Both of these fighters have had their recent struggles against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Covington lost title fights against Usman in November 2021 and prior to that in December 2019. Masvidal suffered back-to-back losses to Usman in April 2021 and July 2020. Both now look to get back on track and potentially get another crack at the champ. They haven’t faced off yet, but when they meet for the first time this weekend the win will likely have that competitor going on to face Usman again in the future.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Covington is the favorite with -335 odds. This makes Masvidal the underdog with +260 odds.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Covington vs. Masvidal in the main event. Their bout is likely to get going around 12:15 a.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.