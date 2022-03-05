UFC 272 predictions: Picks for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. The early preliminary card will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. It is followed by the preliminary card that is scheduled to get started at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card consists of five fights and is scheduled to get going at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event of the evening will be a welterweight matchup between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal.

Whether you enjoy betting UFC or playing UFC DFS, you should check out the Betting Pools at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can submit one entry free and the prize pool for this weekend’s main event is $5000. Here are some of the picks that we like for Covington vs. Masvidal.

Who Will Win?

Covington is the favorite heading into the matchup with -320 odds and I will agree with the sportsbooks here. We haven’t seen Masvidal since he lost to Kamaru Usman in April of 2021. Covington has had his own troubles with Usman recently, but he just meets the eye test. Masvidal is 37-years-old and he has fought just twice since November of 2019. It makes you question how many more fights he has in him and after Covington, I don’t know that he will have many. Covington for the win to cap off UFC 272.

Winning Method?

In Covington’s last six victories, he has had five fights come down to unanimous decision. The outlier was a fifth-round knockout against Tyron Woodley in September of 2020. My official vote is going to be a unanimous decision victory for Covington, but that just isn’t exciting. While that is my official vote, I will be secretly hoping for a more climactic finish to cap off the PPV.

Will there be a knockdown?

Absolutely. Covington and Masvidal are no strangers to strong strikes. While I don’t think that this bout ends in a knockout, Covington and Masvidal are still going to be throwing haymakers from the first bell. The chance that one happens to catch the other off guard is high and this is going to be a technical fight with some big shots taken. I like there to be at least one knockdown if not more.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.