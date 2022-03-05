Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5 [VIDEO]

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. While no titles are on the line at the PPV, it will set up future matches and the 13 scheduled fights should still be a lot of fun to watch.

The main event of the PPV is a welterweight matchup between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal. The main card will start around 10:00 p.m. ET and the main event is tentatively scheduled for 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the timing of the undercard.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats, and analysis after each bout is over.

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein, Lightweight

Ludovit Klein wins by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Klein dominated the control timer with 6:39 of control compared to Smith’s measley :14. Neither of the fighters was able to secure a takedown, so this was strike-a-palooza. Head kicks galore rained in from the jump and it looked like this one was headed for a knockout early. The fighters persevered and Klein was able to endure even fighting on short notice.

Devonte Smith: -155

Ludovit Klein: +135

Devonte Smith by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Devonte Smith by Submission: +1800

Devonte Smith by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Ludovit Klein by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Ludovit Klein by Submission: +900

Ludovit Klein by Decision: +500

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk, Light Heavyweight

Dustin Jacoby wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

While things were pretty even on a significant strikes basis (74 Jacoby, 70 Oleksiejczuk), the 3:14 to :10 in fight control went to the winner and favorite. Jacoby moves to 16-5-1 as an MMA professional, and 5-0-1 in a UFC octagon.

Dustin Jacoby: -180

Michael Oleksiejczuk: +155

Dustin Jacoby by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Dustin Jacoby by Submission: +1600

Dustin Jacoby by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Michael Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Michael Oleksiejczuk by Submission: +1400

Michael Oleksiejczuk by Decision: +450

Main Card

No. 1 Colby Covington vs. No. 6 Jorge Masvidal, Welterweight

Covington: -335

Masvidal: +260

Covington by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Covington by Submission: +800

Covington by Decision: -125

Draw: +5000

Masvidal by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Masvidal by Submission: +2500

Masvidal by Decision: +1000

No. 6 Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, Catchweight

Rafael Dos Anjos: -160

Renato Moicano: +140

Rafael Dos Anjos by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Rafael Dos Anjos by Submission: +350

Rafael Dos Anjos by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Renato Moicano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Renato Moicano by Submission: +500

Renato Moicano by Decision: +400

No. 10 Edson Barboza vs. No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, Featherweight

Edson Barboza: +135

Bryce Mitchell: -155

Edson Barboza by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Edson Barboza by Submission: +2000

Edson Barboza by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Bryce Mitchell by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Bryce Mitchell by Submission: +200

Bryce Mitchell by Decision: +240

No. 14 Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, Welterweight

Kevin Holland: -400

Alex Oliveira: +300

Kevin Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Kevin Holland by Submission: +600

Kevin Holland by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Alex Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Alex Oliveira by Submission: +1400

Alex Oliveira by Decision: +500

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, Heavyweight

Serghei Spivac: -195

Greg Hardy: +165

Serghei Spivac by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Serghei Spivac by Submission: +300

Serghei Spivac by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Greg Hardy by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Greg Hardy by Submission: +2500

Greg Hardy by Decision: +650

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, Lightweight

Jalin Turner: -150

Jamie Mullarkey: +130

Jalin Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Jalin Turner by Submission: +450

Jalin Turner by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Jamie Mullarkey by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Jamie Mullarkey by Submission: +900

Jamie Mullarkey by Decision: +500

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan, Women’s Strawweight

Marina Rodriguez: -275

Yan Xiaonan: +220

Marina Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Marina Rodriguez by Submission: +1400

Marina Rodriguez by Decision: -105

Draw: +5000

Yan Xiaonan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Yan Xiaonan by Submission: +1800

Yan Xiaonan by Decision: +330

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, Light Heavyweight

Nicolae Negumereanu: +120

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -140

Nicolae Negumereanu by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Nicolae Negumereanu by Submission: +900

Nicolae Negumereanu by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Kennedy Nzechukwu by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Kennedy Nzechukwu by Submission: +2000

Kennedy Nzechukwu by Decision: +400

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, Women’s Flyweight

Maryna Moroz: +155

Mariya Agapova: -180

Maryna Moroz by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Maryna Moroz by Submission: +1000

Maryna Moroz by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Mariya Agapova by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Mariya Agapova by Submission: +350

Mariya Agapova by Decision: +175

Early Preliminary Card

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Brian Kelleher: +575

Umar Nurmagomedov: -850

Brian Kelleher by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Brian Kelleher by Submission: +1600

Brian Kelleher by Decision: +1400

Draw: +5000

Umar Nurmagomedov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Umar Nurmagomedov by Submission: +175

Umar Nurmagomedov by Decision: +100

No. 13 Tim Elliott vs. No. 15 Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight

Tim Elliott: +195

Tagir Ulanbekov: -240

Tim Elliott by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Tim Elliott by Submission: +550

Tim Elliott by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Tagir Ulanbekov by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Tagir Ulanbekov by Submission: +330

Tagir Ulanbekov by Decision: +120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.