Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 272 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, through the main event of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Opponents Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal face off during the UFC 272 press conference on March 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. While no titles are on the line at the PPV, it will set up future matches and the 13 scheduled fights should still be a lot of fun to watch.

The main event of the PPV is a welterweight matchup between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal. The main card will start around 10:00 p.m. ET and the main event is tentatively scheduled for 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the timing of the undercard.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats, and analysis after each bout is over.

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein, Lightweight

Ludovit Klein wins by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Klein dominated the control timer with 6:39 of control compared to Smith’s measley :14. Neither of the fighters was able to secure a takedown, so this was strike-a-palooza. Head kicks galore rained in from the jump and it looked like this one was headed for a knockout early. The fighters persevered and Klein was able to endure even fighting on short notice.

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk, Light Heavyweight

Dustin Jacoby wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

While things were pretty even on a significant strikes basis (74 Jacoby, 70 Oleksiejczuk), the 3:14 to :10 in fight control went to the winner and favorite. Jacoby moves to 16-5-1 as an MMA professional, and 5-0-1 in a UFC octagon.

Main Card

No. 1 Colby Covington vs. No. 6 Jorge Masvidal, Welterweight

No. 6 Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, Catchweight

No. 10 Edson Barboza vs. No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, Featherweight

No. 14 Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, Welterweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, Heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, Lightweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan, Women’s Strawweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, Light Heavyweight

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, Women’s Flyweight

Early Preliminary Card

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

No. 13 Tim Elliott vs. No. 15 Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight

