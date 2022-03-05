Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5 [VIDEO]

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. While no titles are on the line at the PPV, it will set up future matches and the 13 scheduled fights should still be a lot of fun to watch.
The main event of the PPV is a welterweight matchup between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal. The main card will start around 10:00 p.m. ET and the main event is tentatively scheduled for 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the timing of the undercard.
Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats, and analysis after each bout is over.
Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein, Lightweight
Ludovit Klein wins by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Klein dominated the control timer with 6:39 of control compared to Smith’s measley :14. Neither of the fighters was able to secure a takedown, so this was strike-a-palooza. Head kicks galore rained in from the jump and it looked like this one was headed for a knockout early. The fighters persevered and Klein was able to endure even fighting on short notice.
Devonte Smith: -155
Ludovit Klein: +135
Devonte Smith by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Devonte Smith by Submission: +1800
Devonte Smith by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Ludovit Klein by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Ludovit Klein by Submission: +900
Ludovit Klein by Decision: +500
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk, Light Heavyweight
Dustin Jacoby wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
While things were pretty even on a significant strikes basis (74 Jacoby, 70 Oleksiejczuk), the 3:14 to :10 in fight control went to the winner and favorite. Jacoby moves to 16-5-1 as an MMA professional, and 5-0-1 in a UFC octagon.
Dustin Jacoby: -180
Michael Oleksiejczuk: +155
Dustin Jacoby by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Dustin Jacoby by Submission: +1600
Dustin Jacoby by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Michael Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Michael Oleksiejczuk by Submission: +1400
Michael Oleksiejczuk by Decision: +450
Main Card
No. 1 Colby Covington vs. No. 6 Jorge Masvidal, Welterweight
Covington: -335
Masvidal: +260
Covington by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Covington by Submission: +800
Covington by Decision: -125
Draw: +5000
Masvidal by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Masvidal by Submission: +2500
Masvidal by Decision: +1000
No. 6 Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, Catchweight
Rafael Dos Anjos: -160
Renato Moicano: +140
Rafael Dos Anjos by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Rafael Dos Anjos by Submission: +350
Rafael Dos Anjos by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Renato Moicano by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Renato Moicano by Submission: +500
Renato Moicano by Decision: +400
No. 10 Edson Barboza vs. No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, Featherweight
Edson Barboza: +135
Bryce Mitchell: -155
Edson Barboza by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Edson Barboza by Submission: +2000
Edson Barboza by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Bryce Mitchell by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Bryce Mitchell by Submission: +200
Bryce Mitchell by Decision: +240
No. 14 Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, Welterweight
Kevin Holland: -400
Alex Oliveira: +300
Kevin Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Kevin Holland by Submission: +600
Kevin Holland by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Alex Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Alex Oliveira by Submission: +1400
Alex Oliveira by Decision: +500
Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, Heavyweight
Serghei Spivac: -195
Greg Hardy: +165
Serghei Spivac by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Serghei Spivac by Submission: +300
Serghei Spivac by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Greg Hardy by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Greg Hardy by Submission: +2500
Greg Hardy by Decision: +650
Preliminary Card
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, Lightweight
Jalin Turner: -150
Jamie Mullarkey: +130
Jalin Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Jalin Turner by Submission: +450
Jalin Turner by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Jamie Mullarkey by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Jamie Mullarkey by Submission: +900
Jamie Mullarkey by Decision: +500
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan, Women’s Strawweight
Marina Rodriguez: -275
Yan Xiaonan: +220
Marina Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Marina Rodriguez by Submission: +1400
Marina Rodriguez by Decision: -105
Draw: +5000
Yan Xiaonan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Yan Xiaonan by Submission: +1800
Yan Xiaonan by Decision: +330
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, Light Heavyweight
Nicolae Negumereanu: +120
Kennedy Nzechukwu: -140
Nicolae Negumereanu by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Nicolae Negumereanu by Submission: +900
Nicolae Negumereanu by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Kennedy Nzechukwu by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Kennedy Nzechukwu by Submission: +2000
Kennedy Nzechukwu by Decision: +400
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, Women’s Flyweight
Maryna Moroz: +155
Mariya Agapova: -180
Maryna Moroz by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Maryna Moroz by Submission: +1000
Maryna Moroz by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Mariya Agapova by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Mariya Agapova by Submission: +350
Mariya Agapova by Decision: +175
Early Preliminary Card
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Brian Kelleher: +575
Umar Nurmagomedov: -850
Brian Kelleher by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Brian Kelleher by Submission: +1600
Brian Kelleher by Decision: +1400
Draw: +5000
Umar Nurmagomedov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Umar Nurmagomedov by Submission: +175
Umar Nurmagomedov by Decision: +100
No. 13 Tim Elliott vs. No. 15 Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight
Tim Elliott: +195
Tagir Ulanbekov: -240
Tim Elliott by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Tim Elliott by Submission: +550
Tim Elliott by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Tagir Ulanbekov by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Tagir Ulanbekov by Submission: +330
Tagir Ulanbekov by Decision: +120
