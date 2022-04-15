Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Saturday’s welterweight unification bout

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas gets underway Saturday, April 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 15th. You can view the weigh-in on using the video stream embedded above, courtesy of the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.
The main event features Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas squaring off for a huge unification match of three welterweight titles. The co-main event of the night will see Radzhab Butaev and Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA welterweight title.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Full card for Spence Jr. vs. Ugas
- Main Event: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, WBC, IBF, WBA World Welterweight Titles
- Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, WBA World Welterweight Title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Francisco Vargas vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Josesito Lopez vs. Cody Crowley, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobar Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Nosa Divine Nehikhare vs. Darius Fulghum, 6 rounds, cruiserweight