Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Saturday’s welterweight unification bout

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas gets underway Saturday, April 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 15th. You can view the weigh-in on using the video stream embedded above, courtesy of the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

The main event features Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas squaring off for a huge unification match of three welterweight titles. The co-main event of the night will see Radzhab Butaev and Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA welterweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Full card for Spence Jr. vs. Ugas

  • Main Event: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, WBC, IBF, WBA World Welterweight Titles
  • Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, WBA World Welterweight Title
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Francisco Vargas vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Josesito Lopez vs. Cody Crowley, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobar Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Nosa Divine Nehikhare vs. Darius Fulghum, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

