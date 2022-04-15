Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Saturday’s welterweight unification bout

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas gets underway Saturday, April 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 15th. You can view the weigh-in on using the video stream embedded above, courtesy of the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

The main event features Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas squaring off for a huge unification match of three welterweight titles. The co-main event of the night will see Radzhab Butaev and Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA welterweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Full card for Spence Jr. vs. Ugas