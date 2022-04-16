What time does UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad main card start?

UFC Fight Night returns home to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Saturday, April 16th. The preliminary card will start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main card is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the evening is a welterweight rematch between #5 Vicente Luque and #6 Belal Muhammad.

Luque enters with a 21-7-1 record and has won four bouts in a row. He is most recently coming off a win against Michael Chiesa in August 2021. Luque picked up the win by submission in the first round. He has won his last two fights by submission and has ended his previous four ahead of a decision. Luque took on Muhammad for the first time in November 2016 with Luque picking up the first-round knockout. He is the favorite to win the rematch with -165 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Muhammad has a 20-3 record going into this fight. Other than a fight in March of 2021 ruled a no contest, he has won his last six fights. Most recently, Muhammad secured the unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson in December 2021. Muhammad is the underdog in this rematch with +145 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad on Saturday, April 16th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Main card, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+:

Main event: #5 Vicente Luque vs. #6 Belal Muhammad, welterweight

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, middleweight

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan, women’s bantamweight

Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie, featherweight

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez, welterweight

Preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+:

Devin Clark vs. William Knight, light heavyweight

#11 Lina Lansberg vs. #12 Pannie Kianzad, women’s bantamweight

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins, lightweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson, lightweight

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden, lightweight

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight

Alateng Heili vs. Kevin Croom, bantamweight