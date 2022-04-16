Full card for UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

UFC is coming fresh out of the UFC 273 PPV and returns home to Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 16th. UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC APEX. The evening starts off with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. The big show gets started at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, including the main event of the evening — a welterweight rematch between #5 Vicente Luque and #6 Belal Muhammad.

Luque enters with a 21-7-1 record and has won four bouts in a row. He is most recently coming off a first-round submission win against Michael Chiesa in August 2021. Muhammad has a 20-3 record going into this fight. Most recently, Muhammad secured the unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson in December 2021. Luque took on Muhammad for the first time in November 2016 with Luque picking up the first-round knockout. He is the favorite to win the rematch with -170 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the penultimate match of the night, Gadzhi Omargadzhiev puts his undefeated 13-0 record on the line against Caio Borralho in a middleweight bout. Of Omargadzhiev’s 13 fights so far, 11 of them have ended before a decision with eight knockouts and three submissions. Most recently he submitted Jansey Silva in the first round in October 2021. This will be his first fight in the UFC. Omargadzhiev has -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is the slight favorite to win the fight.

Main card, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN:

Main event: #5 Vicente Luque vs. #6 Belal Muhammad, welterweight

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, middleweight

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho, welterweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan, women’s bantamweight

Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie, featherweight

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez, welterweight

Preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Devin Clark vs. William Knight, light heavyweight

#11 Lina Lansberg vs. #12 Pannie Kianzad, women’s bantamweight

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins, lightweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson, lightweight

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden, lightweight

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight

Alateng Heili vs. Kevin Croom, bantamweight