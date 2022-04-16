How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad via live online stream

UFC is coming fresh out of the UFC 273 PPV and returns home to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, live from the UFC APEX on Saturday, April 16th. The preliminary card will start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main card is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the evening is a welterweight rematch between #5 Vicente Luque and #6 Belal Muhammad.

Luque enters with a 21-7-1 record and has won four bouts in a row. He is most recently coming off a win against Michael Chiesa in August 2021. Luque picked up the win by submission in the first round. He has won his last two fights by submission and has ended his previous four ahead of a decision. He is the favorite with -165 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Muhammad has a 20-3 record going into this fight. Other than a fight in March of 2021 ruled a no contest, he has won his last six fights. Most recently, Muhammad secured the unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson in December 2021. Muhammad took on Luque for the first time in November 2016 with Luque picking up the first-round knockout. Muhammad is the underdog in this rematch with +145 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as a part of the Disney+ bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.