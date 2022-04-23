Full card for UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

UFC is home at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for the second straight week. UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade will be held Saturday, April 23. The preliminary card will start at 6 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main card is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will also air on ESPN+. The main event is a battle between Amanda Lemos and former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Andrade enters the fight with a 22-9 record and coming off a dominating TKO victory over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 in her return to the strawweight division. Andrade has lost three of her last five fights, but two of them were title matches — a TKO loss to Zhang Weili for the Strawweight championship in less than a minute and a TKO loss to the nearly unbeatable Valentina Shevchenko for the Flyweight championship. Andrade, a -190 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, is ranked No. 1 at strawweight. A win over Lemos will likely get her a title shot against the winner of Rose Namajunas (c) and Carla Esparza scheduled for UFC 274.

Lemos is currently on a five-fight win streak and has a record of 11-1-1. She is coming off of an exciting split decision win over Angela Hill in December at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. The back-and-forth battle with Hill was good enough to earn Fight of the Night bonuses. This is a major step up in competition for Lemos, and a win over the top-rated challenger in the division could move Lemos straight into the top-five. She is a +160 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade on Saturday, April 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #10 Amanda Lemos vs. #1 Jéssica Andrade, women’s strawweight

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles, lightweight

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

#14 Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa, women’s flyweight

#14 Manel Kape vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, flyweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder, welterweight

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault, catchweight (190 lbs)

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko, welterweight

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva, light heavyweight

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else, bantamweight

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson, welterweight