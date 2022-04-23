How to watch UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade via live online stream

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 23rd returns home to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be seven fights on the preliminary card that will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card gets started at 9:00 p.m. ET and will also air on ESPN+. The six-bout main card is headlined by a women’s strawweight main event between #10 Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade.

Lemos enters with an 11-1-1 record and has won five bouts in a row. Most recently, she was victorious over Angela Hill in December of 2021. Lemos picked up the split decision victory which was only the second win of her career to come by decision. She is the slight underdog with +160 odds to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrade is the veteran fighter in this bout with a 22-9 record. She last fought in September of 2021 and picked up the first-round knockout against Cynthia Calvillo. Andrade is the #1 ranked women’s flyweight fighter so a win in this match could propel her for a date with Valentina Shevchenko for the title. She is the favorite in this fight with -190 odds to win.

UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.