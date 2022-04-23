What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, April 23

UFC Fight Night is back at the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23. ESPN+ will be the broadcast host for both the seven-bout preliminary card and the six-fight main event. The preliminary card gets started at 6 p.m. ET while the main card is slated to get going at 9 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will feature No. 1 Jessica Andrade against No. 10 Amanda Lemos in a battle of women’s strawweight.

The prelims should have a few entertaining scraps. Someone will likely eat the canvas in the light heavyweight but between Marcin Prachino (15-5) and Philipe Lins (14-5). Prachino (-125 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook) has lost three of four since entering the UFC, but five of his past six fights have lasted less than a round. Lins (+105 underdog) has lost both of his fights since leaving PFL for UFC and could be fighting to keep his UFC contract.

On the main card, Andrade will be in line to regain the strawweight title with a win Saturday, sitting as a -190 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. That title will be on the line at UFC 274 between Rose Namajunas (c) and Carla Esparza. Lemos (+160) has won five straight and is looking at a major boost in the rankings if she can pull an upset.

In the co-main Alexander Romanov (15-0) will try to continue his surge to be the next great heavyweight when he fights late replacement Chase Sherman (15-9). Sherman, who was released from the UFC last week returns for a one-fight deal. Odds for the fight haven’t been released yet, but expect Romanov to be a significant favorite.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #10 Amanda Lemos vs. #1 Jéssica Andrade, women’s strawweight

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles, lightweight

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

#14 Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa, women’s flyweight

#14 Manel Kape vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, flyweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder, welterweight

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault, catchweight (190 lbs)

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko, welterweight

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva, light heavyweight

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else, bantamweight

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson, lightweight