How to watch UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera via live online stream

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30. There will be six fights on the preliminary card that will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card is also six fights and it begins at 7 p.m. and will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.

The main event features two top 10 fighters in the 135-pound bantamweight class between Rob Font and Marlon Vera. Font (19-5) is stepping into the octagon for the first time in 2022 after dropping a unanimous decision to Jose Aldo in a five-round fight last December. The loss to Aldo snapped a four-fight win streak for Font that included a TKO win over former bantamweight title contender Marlon Moraes and a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrant in his first UFC Fight Night main event. Font, ranked No. 5 in the bantamweight division, is a slight favorite at -135 at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Vera (18-7-1) is on a two-fight win streak earning an exciting knockout win over former bantamweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November and a decision in a wild brawl against Davey Grant in June of 2021. The 29-year-old is a veteran of the UFC and will be having his 19th fight in the octagon this weekend. He has won eight of his past ten fights, with decision losses to Jose Aldo and Song Yadong the only blemishes on his record. Vera is a slight underdog at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera on Saturday, April 30th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #5 Rob Font vs. #8 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

#5 Rob Font vs. #8 Marlon Vera, bantamweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier, heavyweight

Andre Fili vs. Jo-Anderson Brito, featherweight

Jared Gorden vs. Grant Dawson, lightweight

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly, featherweight

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweight