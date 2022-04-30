Full card for UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30. There will be six fights on the preliminary card that will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card is six fights and will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event features two top 10 fighters in the 135-pound bantamweight class between Rob Font and Marlon Vera. Font (19-5) is stepping into the octagon for the first time in 2022 after dropping a unanimous decision to Jose Aldo in a five-round fight last December that snapped a four-fight streak. Vera (18-7-1) is looking for his third win in a row after silencing former bantamweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November with a front kick to the face. Font is a -135 favorite with Vera holding underdog status at +115 according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

There are a couple of a fun scraps from the heavyweight division. In the co-main event, Jake Collier (+125) will try to break through the top 15 in the heavyweight rankings by going through former Heavyweight champion and long-time gatekeeper Andrei Arlovski (-145). Arlovski has the UFC record for most wins by a heavyweight (22). In the prelims between undefeated heavyweight prospect Alexander Romanov (15-0) and Chet Stephens (15-9) will take place after it was canceled last weekend.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera on Saturday, April 30th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #5 Rob Font vs. #8 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

#5 Rob Font vs. #8 Marlon Vera, bantamweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier, heavyweight

Andre Fili vs. Jo-Anderson Brito, featherweight

Jared Gorden vs. Grant Dawson, lightweight

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly, featherweight

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweight