What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, April 30

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas is home for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera on Saturday, April 30. There will be six fights on the preliminary card that will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card is also six fights and it begins at 7 p.m. and will be shown exclusively on ESPN+. The main event is a 135-pound bantamweight brawl between top 10 fighters Rob Font (No. 5) and Marlon Vera (No. 8)

Font (19-5) is looking to get back on track after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in a five-round fight last December. The loss to Aldo snapped a four-fight win streak for Font. He recently has victories over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrant and former bantamweight title contender Marlon Moraes. A win here would put Font, ranked No. 5 in the bantamweight division, in line for a title show down the road. He is a slight favorite at -135 in Draftkings Sportsbook.

Vera (18-7-1), a 29-year-old veteran of the UFC, will be trying to extend his win streak to three fights Saturday. Recent victories include a knockout of former bantamweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November and a win against Davey Grant that received Fight of the Night honors in June of 2021. Vera has climbed up to No. 8 in the bantamweight rankings and would move into the top five with a win. He is a slight underdog at +115 in Draftkings Sportsbook.

