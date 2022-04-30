Fight Night: Font vs. Vera is set to happen this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This match featuring two top ten fighters in the bantamweight division will be the main event of a six-fight card. ESPN+ will host the main card on Saturday with a start time of 7 p.m. ET. The six-fight preliminary card will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Font (19-5-0) had his four-win streak snapped in December with a five-round unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in a UFC on ESPN main event. Before that Font had notched wins over former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrant, top contender Marlon Moraes and current Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis. Font is ranked fifth in the division and needs to a win to get back in the title mix of a very deep division. He is a -135 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vera (18-7-1) comes into his 19th UFC battle with a two-fight win streak and riding high after knocking out former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 with a highlight-reel front kick that earned him Performance of the Night honors. Vera’s only recent blemish is a unanimous decision loss to Aldo from December 2020. He is ranked 8th in the bantamweight division and a win over Font would elevate Vera into the top five and some potential big fights against the top contenders in the division. Vera is a slight underdog at +115 in DraftKings Sportsbook

How to watch Rob Font vs. Charles Vera

Date: Saturday, April 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+ PPV

Rob Font: -135

Marlon Vera: +115

Splits: 63% of handle, 66% of bets on Vera

Font weighed in at 138.5, two and a half pounds over the 136-pound limit, making this fight a catchweight fight and forcing Font to relinquish 20 percent of his purse. I expect a good brawl here and a fight that appears likely to go the full five rounds. Both fighters have struggled against other top 10 opponents, making this somewhat of an “eliminator” bout. It’s going to be a competitive fight that could be 2-2 on the scorecards going into the fifth round.

