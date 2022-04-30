Fight Night: Font vs. Vera is set to happen this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This match between veteran heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier will be the co-main event of a six-fight card. ESPN+ will host the main card on Saturday with a start time of 7 p.m. ET. The six-fight preliminary card will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The 43-year-old Arlovski (33-20-2) is a lot like his nickname “Pitbull”. Arlovski seems much more relaxed and friendly in his advanced age, but, like a pit bull, he will still bite your hand off. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion will step in the octagon for the 38th time, second most in UFC history and look for his 23rd win, which is most in heavyweight history and tied for second in UFC history. Arlovski has won five of his last six fights and seems to embrace his status as a gatekeeper in the division. He is a -140 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Collier (13-6) will be looking to do something he’s never done in the UFC — win consecutive fights. He is coming off of a first-round submission win against Chase Sherman in January and that was good enough to earn Collier a new contract. If Collier can string together a few wins he might get consideration to get in the top 15. But he’ll be a +120 underdog Saturday on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Date: Saturday, April 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Andrei Arlovski: -140

Jake Collier: +120

Splits: 63% of handle, 61% of bets on Arlovski

Right now these are two fighters going nowhere fast. Arlovski is still a very tough out and would love to add a few more accolades to his historic UFC run. Both guys like to do the majority of their fighting standing, but that doesn’t mean we are going to be treated to a slugfest. It’s going to be overly tactical with limited action at times. Expect this one to go all three rounds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.