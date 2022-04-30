Fight Night: Font vs. Vera is set to happen this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. One of the more exciting matches on the main card will come from the featherweight division between Andre Fili and Joanderson Brito. ESPN+ will host the main card on Saturday with a start time of 7 p.m. ET. The six-fight preliminary card will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Fili (21-8-1) is a nine-year veteran of the UFC and like many fighters on this card he is stuck in a spot between being a division gatekeeper and trying to make one final run as a contender. He is coming off a no-contest against Daniel Pineda after an accidental eye poke left Pineda in no shape to continue. He’s 3-3-1 in his past seven fights and only has one finish in his past 11 fights. That being said Fili is an entertaining striker that works from range, but is more than willing to engage in excited exchanges. He is a significant betting favorite at -260 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brito (12-3-1) came into the UFC with a ton of fanfare and a 10-fight win streak. For one round Brito showed what the hype was about ... and then he gassed out and lost a unanimous decision to Bill Algeo. Brito is incredibly fun to watch as he’ll throw everything including the kitchen sink at his opponent in short order. He is always hunting for the big knockout punch or a submission if the fight goes to the ground. Brito can erase memories of that UFC debut gone bad with a win Saturday as a +210 underdog on Draftkings Sportsbook.

How to watch Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Date: Saturday, April 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Andre Fili: -260

Joanderson Brito: +210

Splits: 70% of handle, 83% of bets on Fili

Even though Fili is a solid favorite this is going to be a very tough fight, especially if Brito paces himself a little better to combat some of his cardio issues. Expect Fili to try to stay on the outside and fight from range while Brito tries to pressure and land some big shots. The longer the fight goes and Fili has a big advantage, but the first five minutes might be all Brito needs.

