UFC Fight Night comes to you live on Saturday, April 30th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ while the main card starts around 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the night features bantamweight Rob Font and Marlon Vera fighting.

Ahead of the main event on the main card, Jared Gordon and Grant Dawson will compete in a lightweight bout. Gordon has won three fights in a row and has an 18-4 record. His last match against Joe Solecki in October of 2021 ended in a split decision in Gordon’s favor. Dawson enters with a 17-1-1 record coming off of a draw against Ricky Glenn. Prior to that decision, he had won eight fights in a row. His last victory came against Leonardo Santos as Dawson secured the third-round knockout win a second before the fight ended.

How to watch Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Date: Saturday, April 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Jared Gordon: +155

Grant Dawson: -180

Splits: 88% of handle, 76% of bets on Dawson

Dawson is coming off of a draw, but his ability to get early finishes is impressive. In his seven fights prior to the draw, Dawson had two knockout wins, four wins by submission and two that ended in a unanimous decision. Both he and Gordon are on a good streak so this one should be close. Look for Dawson to pull out the win and end this one early.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.﻿