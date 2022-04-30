 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 53 fight via live stream

Darren Elkins and Tristan Connelly fight at featherweight on the main card of UFC Vegas 53. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

Opponents Darren Elkins and Tristan Connelly of Canada face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night comes to you live on Saturday, April 30th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ while the main card starts around 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the night will see Rob Font and Marlon Vera competing in a bantamweight matchup.

Ahead of the main event on the main card, Darren Elkins and Tristan Connelly will face off in a battle of featherweights. Elkins enters with an overall record of 27-10 and has had a rough stretch since 2018. In his last seven fights, he is 2-5. Elkins is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Cub Swanson in December of 2021. Connelly is also coming off a loss and is 14-7. He most recently fought Pat Sabatini in April of 2021 and suffered a unanimous decision loss. Both fighters are needing a victory to get back on track.

How to watch Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Date: Saturday, April 30
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Darren Elkins: -170
Tristan Connelly: +150

Splits: 66% of handle on Elkins, 55% of bets on Connelly

Elkins is the odds-on favorite, but the number of bets is correctly favoring Connelly. Recent history hasn’t been the best for either competitor. That being said, Elkins had a real rough patch there and we don’t know how he will respond to another loss. Connelly has never dropped two fights in a row and his tenacity will carry him to a win here.

