Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 53 fight via live stream

Krzysztof Jotko and Gerald Meerschaert fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Vegas 53. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
Opponents Krzysztof Jotko of Poland and Gerald Meerschaert face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night comes to you live on Saturday, April 30th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ while the main card starts around 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the night will see Rob Font and Marlon Vera competing in a bantamweight matchup.

Ahead of the main event on the main card, Krzystof Jotko and Gerald Meerschaert will face off in a middleweight battle. Jotko is 4-1 over his last five fights and is coming off a split decision victory against Misha Cirkunov. Meerschaert has secured three submission victories in a row and is 34-14 in his esteemed career. Over his last six fights, he has four wins by submission and two knockout losses.

How to watch Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Date: Saturday, April 30
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Krzysztof Jotko: -160
Gerald Meerschaert: +140

Splits: 53% of handle on Meerschaert, 68% of bets on Jotko

The money following Meerschaert is the correct move here. Jotko is a talented fighter, but his last five fights have come down to a decision. He also has a 1-1 record against submissions and he is facing the definition of a specialist. Meerschaert will get the victory early and look for him to lock in a nasty submission.

