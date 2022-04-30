Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera [VIDEO]

UFC Fight Night comes to you live on Saturday, April 30th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims are already underway with the main card set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. There are six fights on the main card and they culminate with a bantamweight main event. #5 Rob Font will take on #8 Marlon Vera and a big win here will see the victor closer to a title shot against Aljamain Sterling.

Below you will find the results from the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

Main Card

: #5 Rob Font (-115) vs. #8 Marlon Vera (-105), bantamweight Andrei Arlovski (-120) vs. Jake Collier (+100), heavyweight

Andre Fili (-250) vs. Joanderson Brito (+200), featherweight

Jared Gordon (+170) vs. Grant Dawson (-200), lightweight

Darren Elkins (-180) vs. Tristan Connelly (+155), featherweight

Krzysztof Jotko (-170) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+150), middleweight

Preliminary Card