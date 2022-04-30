Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera [VIDEO]

UFC Fight Night comes to you live on Saturday, April 30th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims are already underway with the main card set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. There are six fights on the main card and they culminate with a bantamweight main event. #5 Rob Font will take on #8 Marlon Vera and a big win here will see the victor closer to a title shot against Aljamain Sterling.
Below you will find the results from the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.
Main Card
- Main event: #5 Rob Font (-115) vs. #8 Marlon Vera (-105), bantamweight
- Andrei Arlovski (-120) vs. Jake Collier (+100), heavyweight
- Andre Fili (-250) vs. Joanderson Brito (+200), featherweight
- Jared Gordon (+170) vs. Grant Dawson (-200), lightweight
- Darren Elkins (-180) vs. Tristan Connelly (+155), featherweight
- Krzysztof Jotko (-170) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+150), middleweight
Preliminary Card
- Alexander Romanov defeated Chase Sherman by submission in round 1 at 2:49
- Francisco Figueiredo defeated Daniel da Silva by submission in round 1 at 1:18
- Gabriel Green defeated Yohan Lainesse by KO/TKO in round 2 at 4:20
- Natan Levy defeated Mike Breeden by unanimous decision
- Shanna Young defeated Gina Mazany by KO/TKO in round 2 at 3:11