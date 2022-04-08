UFC 273 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

UFC 273 gets underway Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday, April 8th. You can catch the weigh-ins live on UFC.com, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

The main event features Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung squaring off for the featherweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan battle for the bantamweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card for UFC 273. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung main card, 10:00p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event : Alexander Volkanovski vs. No. 4 Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

: Alexander Volkanovski vs. No. 4 Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title Aljamain Sterling vs. No. 1 Petr Yan, bantamweight title

No. 2 Gilbert Burns vs. No. 11 Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

No. 5 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 7 Tecia Torres, women’s strawweight

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen, lightweight

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweight

No. 8 Jairzhino Rozenstruik vs. No. 10 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

No. 4 Aspen Ladd vs. No. 7 Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+