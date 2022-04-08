Marcin Tybura vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 273 canceled

The bout between heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 273 scheduled for VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9th has been canceled.

Even though weigh-ins were completed for the fight, it won’t be held as Tybura is reported to be suffering from an undisclosed illness. This is the second time a fight between these two has been canceled. Rozenstruik said that he will update fans soon on when they can expect him, but he won’t be fighting a new opponent on Saturday.

The middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez and Josh Fremd has been moved up from the early-prelims and will take place now on the preliminary card. The early preliminary card is still scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET, but will feature only three matches.

The main event between Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung for the featherweight title is still on. The preliminary card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will air on both ESPN and ESPN+. The five-fight main card is on ESPN+ pay-per-view only.