Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9 [VIDEO]

UFC 273 comes to you live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. There are two title fights being contested on the main card. In the second to last fight of the night, Aljamain Sterling will take on Petr Yan for the bantamweight title.

The main event of the PPV is a featherweight matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. The main card will start around 10:00 p.m. ET and the main event is tentatively scheduled for 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the timing of the undercard.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats, and analysis after each bout is over.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. #4 Chan Sung Jung, Featherweight title

Alexander Volkanovski: -760

Chan Sung Jung: +525

Alexander Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Alexander Volkanovski by Submission: +1000

Alexander Volkanovski by Decision: -135

Draw: +5000

Chan Sung Jung by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Chan Sung Jung by Submission: +1800

Chan Sung Jung by Decision: +1400

Aljamain Sterling vs. #1 Petr Yan, Bantamweight title

Aljamain Sterling: +360

Petr Yan: -490

Aljamain Sterling by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Aljamain Sterling by Submission: +1000

Aljamain Sterling by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Petr Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Petr Yan by Submission: +1000

Petr Yan by Decision: +110

#2 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Khamzat Chimaev, Welterweight

Gilbert Burns: +385

Khamzat Chimaev: -525

Gilbert Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Gilbert Burns by Submission: +1800

Gilbert Burns by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Khamzat Chimaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Khamzat Chimaev by Submission: +275

Khamzat Chimaev by Decision: +300

#5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Tecia Torres, Women’s Strawweight

Mackenzie Dern: -115

Tecia Torres: -105

Mackenzie Dern by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Mackenzie Dern by Submission: +215

Mackenzie Dern by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Tecia Torres by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Tecia Torres by Submission: +2200

Tecia Torres by Decision: +130

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen, Lightweight

Vinc Pichel: -130

Mark O. Madsen: +110

Vinc Pichel by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Vinc Pichel by Submission: +1100

Vinc Pichel by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Mark O. Madsen by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Mark O. Madsen by Submission: +650

Mark O. Madsen by Decision: +240

Preliminary Card

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, Welterweight

Ian Garry: -365

Darian Weeks: +280

Ian Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Ian Garry by Submission: +800

Ian Garry by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Darian Weeks by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Darian Weeks by Submission: +1800

Darian Weeks by Decision: +800

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd, Middleweight

Anthony Hernandez: -190

Josh Fremd: +160

Anthony Hernandez by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Anthony Hernandez by Submission: +175

Anthony Hernandez by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Josh Fremd by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Josh Fremd by Submission: +1200

Josh Fremd by Decision: +800

#4 Aspen Ladd vs. #7 Raquel Pennington, Women’s Bantamweight

Aspen Ladd: +160

Raquel Pennington: -190

Aspen Ladd by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Aspen Ladd by Submission: +1600

Aspen Ladd by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Raquel Pennington by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Raquel Pennington by Submission: +600

Raquel Pennington by Decision: -105

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, Welterweight

Mickey Gall: +170

Mike Malott: -200

Mickey Gall by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Mickey Gall by Submission: +350

Mickey Gall by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Mike Malott by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Mike Malott by Submission: +350

Mike Malott by Decision: +330

Early Preliminary Card

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight

Aleksei Oleinik: -110

Jared Vanderaa: -110

Aleksei Oleinik by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Aleksei Oleinik by Submission: +150

Aleksei Oleinik by Decision: +750

Draw: +5000

Jared Vanderaa by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Jared Vanderaa by Submission: +2200

Jared Vanderaa by Decision: +500

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, Women’s Strawweight

Piera Rodriguez: -115

Kay Hansen: -105

Piera Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Piera Rodriguez by Submission: +1400

Piera Rodriguez by Decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Kay Hansen by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Kay Hansen by Submission: +400

Kay Hansen by Decision: +240

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, Bantamweight

Julio Arce: -180

Daniel Santos: +155

Julio Arce by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Julio Arce by Submission: +400

Julio Arce by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Daniel Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Daniel Santos by Submission: +1100

Daniel Santos by Decision: +380

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.