Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9 [VIDEO]

UFC 273 comes to you live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. There are two title fights being contested on the main card. In the second to last fight of the night, Aljamain Sterling will take on Petr Yan for the bantamweight title.
The main event of the PPV is a featherweight matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. The main card will start around 10:00 p.m. ET and the main event is tentatively scheduled for 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change depending on the timing of the undercard.
Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats, and analysis after each bout is over.
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. #4 Chan Sung Jung, Featherweight title
Alexander Volkanovski: -760
Chan Sung Jung: +525
Alexander Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Alexander Volkanovski by Submission: +1000
Alexander Volkanovski by Decision: -135
Draw: +5000
Chan Sung Jung by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Chan Sung Jung by Submission: +1800
Chan Sung Jung by Decision: +1400
Aljamain Sterling vs. #1 Petr Yan, Bantamweight title
Aljamain Sterling: +360
Petr Yan: -490
Aljamain Sterling by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Aljamain Sterling by Submission: +1000
Aljamain Sterling by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Petr Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Petr Yan by Submission: +1000
Petr Yan by Decision: +110
#2 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Khamzat Chimaev, Welterweight
Gilbert Burns: +385
Khamzat Chimaev: -525
Gilbert Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Gilbert Burns by Submission: +1800
Gilbert Burns by Decision: +700
Draw: +5000
Khamzat Chimaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Khamzat Chimaev by Submission: +275
Khamzat Chimaev by Decision: +300
#5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Tecia Torres, Women’s Strawweight
Mackenzie Dern: -115
Tecia Torres: -105
Mackenzie Dern by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Mackenzie Dern by Submission: +215
Mackenzie Dern by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Tecia Torres by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Tecia Torres by Submission: +2200
Tecia Torres by Decision: +130
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen, Lightweight
Vinc Pichel: -130
Mark O. Madsen: +110
Vinc Pichel by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Vinc Pichel by Submission: +1100
Vinc Pichel by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Mark O. Madsen by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Mark O. Madsen by Submission: +650
Mark O. Madsen by Decision: +240
Preliminary Card
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, Welterweight
Ian Garry: -365
Darian Weeks: +280
Ian Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Ian Garry by Submission: +800
Ian Garry by Decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Darian Weeks by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Darian Weeks by Submission: +1800
Darian Weeks by Decision: +800
Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd, Middleweight
Anthony Hernandez: -190
Josh Fremd: +160
Anthony Hernandez by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Anthony Hernandez by Submission: +175
Anthony Hernandez by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Josh Fremd by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Josh Fremd by Submission: +1200
Josh Fremd by Decision: +800
#4 Aspen Ladd vs. #7 Raquel Pennington, Women’s Bantamweight
Aspen Ladd: +160
Raquel Pennington: -190
Aspen Ladd by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Aspen Ladd by Submission: +1600
Aspen Ladd by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Raquel Pennington by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Raquel Pennington by Submission: +600
Raquel Pennington by Decision: -105
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, Welterweight
Mickey Gall: +170
Mike Malott: -200
Mickey Gall by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Mickey Gall by Submission: +350
Mickey Gall by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Mike Malott by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Mike Malott by Submission: +350
Mike Malott by Decision: +330
Early Preliminary Card
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight
Aleksei Oleinik: -110
Jared Vanderaa: -110
Aleksei Oleinik by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Aleksei Oleinik by Submission: +150
Aleksei Oleinik by Decision: +750
Draw: +5000
Jared Vanderaa by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Jared Vanderaa by Submission: +2200
Jared Vanderaa by Decision: +500
Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, Women’s Strawweight
Piera Rodriguez: -115
Kay Hansen: -105
Piera Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Piera Rodriguez by Submission: +1400
Piera Rodriguez by Decision: +140
Draw: +5000
Kay Hansen by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Kay Hansen by Submission: +400
Kay Hansen by Decision: +240
Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, Bantamweight
Julio Arce: -180
Daniel Santos: +155
Julio Arce by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Julio Arce by Submission: +400
Julio Arce by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Daniel Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Daniel Santos by Submission: +1100
Daniel Santos by Decision: +380
