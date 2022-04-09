How to watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan at UFC 273 via live online stream

UFC 273 will come to you live on Saturday, April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and will be highlighted by a title match between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. In the penultimate match of the night, Aljamain Sterling will defend his Bantamweight Title against Petr Yan.

Yan is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -525 odds. The champion Sterling will head into the match as the +385 underdog.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 273 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Once you’ve got access, you can live stream the action at WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.