Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 273 fight via live stream

UFC 273’s main card is set to get going this weekend from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 9th at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Sterling enters as the champion with a 20-3 record. He won the belt from Yan in March of 2021 due to a disqualification. Yan was DQ’d for kneeing Sterling on the ground, the fight was stopped and Sterling was awarded the belt. This will be his first fight since and he enters on a six-match win streak. He is the underdog with +385 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to retain his title.

Yan’s DQ loss to Sterling was only the second of his career. He beat Cory Sandhagen in October to get back into the win column. Yan enters with a 16-2 record and is 11-1 in his previous 12 fights dating back to 2016. He is the favorite to win with -525 odds to win his title back.

How to watch Sterling vs. Yan 2

Date: Saturday, April 9th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Sterling: +385

Yan: -525

Splits: 75% of handle, 86% of bets on Petr Yan

Yan is gunning for his title back and wanted to prove that the last result was a fluke due to the illegal knee. Sterling hasn’t fought since his fight with Yan and this will be his first title defense. Yan won by unanimous decision against Cody Sandhagen in October 2021. He was always an intense fighter, but now he has something to prove and the public is heavily favoring Yan to win his belt back.

