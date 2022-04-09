Full card for UFC Fight Night: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

UFC 273 comes to you live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9th. There is a four-match early-prelim card that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which is followed by the four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. The main card consists of five bouts and starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+PPV. The main event will have Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight title against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski enters with a 23-1 record and hasn’t lost a match since 2013. This will be his third title defense. He last defended it in September of 2021 against Brian Ortega and won by unanimous decision. The Korean Zombie has a 17-6 record and was able to get back into the win column in his last fight. He picked up the unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in June of 2021. This will be his second career title shot.

In the second to last fight of the night, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Petr Yan. Sterling won the title by disqualification against Yan in March of 2021 snd this will be his first match since. He has a 20-3 record ahead of his first title defense. Yan enters with a 16-2 record and picked up his last win against Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in October of 2021.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung main card, 10:00p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event : Alexander Volkanovski vs. #4 Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. #1 Petr Yan, bantamweight title

#2 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

#5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Tecia Torres, women’s strawweight

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen, lightweight

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweight

Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweight

#8 Jairzhino Rozenstruik vs. #10 Marcin Tybura, heavyweigh t (Cancelled)

t (Cancelled) #4 Aspen Ladd vs. #7 Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+