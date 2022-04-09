How to watch UFC 273 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 273 is set to get going this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski taking on Chan Sung Jung for the featherweight title. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung main card, 10:00p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event : Alexander Volkanovski vs. #4 Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

: Alexander Volkanovski vs. #4 Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title Aljamain Sterling vs. #1 Petr Yan, bantamweight title

#2 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

#5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Tecia Torres, women’s strawweight

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen, lightweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweight

Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweight

#8 Jairzhino Rozenstruik vs. #10 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight (Canceled)

(Canceled) #4 Aspen Ladd vs. #7 Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez, women’s strawweight

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweight

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Volkanovski-Korean Zombie fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 273 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Once you’ve got access, you can watch the action online at WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.

The early prelims for UFC 273 will be live-streamed on ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 273 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.