What time the UFC 273 main card starts on Saturday

UFC 273 comes to you live on Saturday, April 9th from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The five-bout main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV and features two title fights. In the penultimate fight of the night, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Petr Yan. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski puts his featherweight title on the line against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung main card, 10:00p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event : Alexander Volkanovski vs. #4 Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

: Aljamain Sterling vs. #1 Petr Yan, bantamweight title #2 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

#5 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Tecia Torres, women’s strawweight

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen, lightweight

UFC 273 will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.