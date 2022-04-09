Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 273 fight via live stream

UFC 273 is set to get going this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9th at 6:30 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card that begins at 10 p.m. highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight fight between #5 Mackenzie Dern and #7 Tecia Torres.

Dern enters with an 11-2 record but is coming off a loss. She lost to Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision in October of 2021. Prior to the loss, she had won four fights in a row with three of them ending in a submission victory. Dern enters this match favored with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Torres had a rough four-match stretch between February 2018 and August 2019 as she took four unanimous decision losses. She turned things around in June of 2020 and is riding a three-match win streak into this bout. Most recently, Torres won by unanimous decision against Angela Hill in August of 2021. This is expected to be a close fight and Torres has -105 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Date: Saturday, April 10th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Mackenzie Dern: -115

Tecia Torres: -105

Splits: 57% of handle, 47% of bets on Mackenzie Dern

This is going to be a close fight and you can tell with the handle and bet splits. The money is following Dern to take the win, while more actual bets are being placed on Torres. Dern is coming off a loss while Torres has tallied three wins in a row. Dern is a better technical fighter which is shown by seven of her 11 victories coming by submission. She matches up better with Torres who isn’t heavy-handed and isn’t known for knockout power. She will land a ton of punches though so Dern will want to end this one ahead of a decision.

