Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 273 fight via live stream

UFC 273 is set to get going this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9th at 6:30 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card that starts at 10 p.m. ET. It is highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Ahead of those fights, #2 Gilbert Burns will take on #11 Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout.

Burns enters with a 20-4 record. He took the loss against Kamaru Usman in February 2021 but was able to respond with a win in his last fight. Burns took on Stephen Thompson in July of 2021 and picked up the unanimous decision victory. Chimaev puts his undefeated 10-0 record on the line in this huge opportunity. His last three fights have ended in the first round. Most recently, he had a submission victory over Li Jingliang in October of 2021.

How to watch Burns vs. Chimaev

Date: Saturday, April 9th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Gilbert Burns: +400

Khamzat Chimaev: -550

Splits: 74% of handle, 82% of bets on Khamzat Chimaev

It makes sense that the public is heavy on Chimaev because his undefeated record speaks for itself. All 10 of his career fights have ended early with six ending by knockout and the other four by submission. That being said, he hasn’t faced a competitor as talented as Burns yet. He gets motivated by being the underdog and is the No. 2 ranked welterweight for a reason. Burns has never lost by submission so as long as he is avoiding the big hit, he has a good chance in this one.

