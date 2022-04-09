Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks: Fight time, how to watch UFC 273 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 273 is set to get going this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday, where you can watch Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks in a welterweight bout.

Garry puts his undefeated 8-0 record on the line in this fight. He has dominated the competition in his professional fighting career. In his first match in the UFC in November of 2021, Garry secured the first-round knockout on Jordan Williams. Six of Garry’s eight career fights haven’t gone the distance so look for him to try to end this one early. He enters as the favorite with -365 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Weeks has a 5-1 professional fighting record and is also coming off his first fight in the UFC. He took the first loss of his career against Bryan Barberena in December of 2021 by a unanimous decision. This was the first fight of Weeks’ that has gone the distance as he had made a name for himself ending fights early. His five wins consist of three knockouts and two submission victories making him a well-rounded competitor. He is the underdog in this one with +280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Garry vs. Weeks

Date: Saturday, April 9

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ian Garry: -365

Darian Weeks: +280

Splits: 91% of handle, 93% of bets on Ian Gerry

Garry is undefeated coming off a dominant first win in the UFC. He picked up the first-round knockout against Jordan Williams in November of 2021. He enters with an 8=- professional fighting record and six of his fights have ended before a decision. Weeks is coming off a loss for the first time in his career and the public is not expecting him to adjust well enough to grab the victory.

