Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington: Fight time, how to watch UFC 273 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 273 is set to get going this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday, where you can watch Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Ladd enters with a 9-2 record and is coming into this match off of a loss. In October of 2021, she lost by unanimous decision to Norma Dumont. Even so, Ladd remains the #4 fighter in the women’s bantamweight division. A win here could set her up for a future title shot against Julianna Peña. Ladd is the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +155 odds.

Pennington has a 13-9 professional fighting record and has won her last three matches. She most recently got the second-round submission victory over Macy Chiasson in December of 2021. Pennington will be looking to show that she still has some fight left in the tank and enters as the -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Ladd vs. Pennington

Date: Saturday, April 9

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ladd: +155

Pennington: -180

Splits: 61% of handle, 65% of bets on Raquel Pennington

Ladd was away from fighting for nearly two years and when she returned, she took a unanimous decision loss in October 2021. She is 1-2 in her last three fights dating back to July 2019. Pennington has been on a different trajectory and she has won three fights in a row. Her submission victory in her last fight reminds us that she is not only a talented striker, but she can take advantage on the mat and pull a submission out of nowhere.

