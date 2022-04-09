Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott: Fight time, how to watch UFC 273 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 273 is set to get going this weekend from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights, but there’s plenty of action earlier in the day. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday, where you can watch Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott in a welterweight bout.

Gall enters this fight with a 7-4 record. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Alex Morono in December of 2021. Gall has alternated wins with losses since November of 2017 and he can’t seem to get on a streak. He is a submission specialist so look for Gall to try and exploit that against Malott on the ground. Gall is the underdog with +165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Malott is riding a three-match win streak and has a professional fighting record of 7-1-1. He last fought as part of Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series in October of 2021. Malott picked up the submission win against Shimon Smotritsky. This will be his first appearance on a UFC PPV card as he looks to build on the momentum he has. Malott is favored to win with -195 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Gall vs. Malott

Date: Saturday, April 9

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Gall: +165

Malott: -195

Splits: 73% of handle, 58% of bets on Mike Malott

This will be Malott’s first fight in the UFC as his last match was part of Dana White’s contender series. Of his seven victories, Malott has three knockouts and four submission wins. None of Malott’s wins have come by a decision to this point and he excels at ending fights early. Gall is coming off a loss, but he does have six submission victories to his credit. The public is leaning toward Malott who is the narrow favorite to take the win.

