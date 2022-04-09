Why is Chan Sung Jung called The Korean Zombie?

Chan Sung Jung will go for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9th. The main card will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Jung is widely known for his nickname as The Korean Zombie, which originates from the way he fights. He can take all sorts of blows and has the ability to come right back. Jung rarely backs down even when he takes punishment from some of the top fighters in the UFC. He was also born in Pohang, South Korea.

Jung will enter Saturday’s fight with a 17-6 record and will look to end Volkanovski’s streak of winning 20 consecutive fights heading into Saturday night. The Korean Zombie is coming off a victory over Dan Ige via a unanimous decision in June 2021. This will be his second time going for the title as he lost to Jose Aldo in 2013.